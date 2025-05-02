POLL: Where will EUA2 futures be priced when the market launches?

Published 23:26 on May 2, 2025
Mike Szabo and Roy Manuell

Ahead of next week’s launch of allowance futures for the EU’s new ETS2 carbon market, analysts polled by Carbon Pulse are cautiously bullish on prices but warn of significant uncertainty – both in terms of liquidity and regulatory risk.