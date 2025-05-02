BRIEFING: Sweeping US bill targets ag emissions, pushes government to adopt soil carbon sequestration
Published 21:46 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 21:46 on May 2, 2025 / Sarah Sobanski / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
The third time could be the charm for a US bill aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the agriculture sector, as house representatives look to build momentum ahead of potentially damaging anti-climate farming legislation incoming this fall.
