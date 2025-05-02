INTERVIEW: US biotech company moves new livestock methane solution closer to market
Published 21:01 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 21:01 on May 2, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, US, Voluntary
A startup working at the intersection of agriculture and climate change mitigation is advancing a methane-reducing vaccine for livestock, positioning it as a globally scalable tool for cutting GHG emissions.
A startup working at the intersection of agriculture and climate change mitigation is advancing a methane-reducing vaccine for livestock, positioning it as a globally scalable tool for cutting GHG emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.