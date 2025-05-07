EU demand for EVs could drive loss of 118k ha of forests by 2050, study warns

Published 08:00 on May 7, 2025 / Last updated at 13:55 on May 2, 2025 / Giada Ferraglioni / Biodiversity, EMEA

Around 118,000 hectares of forests could be destroyed by 2050 to meet EU demand for electric vehicles (EVs) unless policymakers implement stronger safeguards for the energy transition, a study released on Wednesday found.