World Bank approves millions in Benin carbon funding

Published 13:11 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 13:11 on May 2, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The World Bank has approved two International Development Association (IDA) financings totalling more than $180 million to support Benin's efforts in improving land tenure security and enhancing forest management, including for the generation of carbon credits.