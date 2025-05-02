Africa > World Bank approves millions in Benin carbon funding

World Bank approves millions in Benin carbon funding

Published 13:11 on May 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:11 on May 2, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The World Bank has approved two International Development Association (IDA) financings totalling more than $180 million to support Benin's efforts in improving land tenure security and enhancing forest management, including for the generation of carbon credits.
The World Bank has approved two International Development Association (IDA) financings totalling more than $180 million to support Benin's efforts in improving land tenure security and enhancing forest management, including for the generation of carbon credits.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.