Shell buys more shares to prop up investor confidence as profits tumble amid weaker oil and gas prices

Published 12:51 on May 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:51 on May 2, 2025

Shell posted a sharp drop in first-quarter net profits as the company was hit by weaker oil prices, but the fossil fuel producer still pushed ahead with its policy to boost the share price with buybacks after the renewables and energy solutions segment lost money.
Shell posted a sharp drop in first-quarter net profits as the company was hit by weaker oil prices, but the fossil fuel producer still pushed ahead with its policy to boost the share price with buybacks after the renewables and energy solutions segment lost money.


