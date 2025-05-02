Biodiversity credits need higher prices to support global targets, study finds

Published 11:19 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 11:19 on May 2, 2025 / Giada Ferraglioni / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Biodiversity credits could contribute to achieving global biodiversity targets, provided that prices are increased through improved credit accounting methods, according to a study released this week.