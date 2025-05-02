Americas > Microsoft study finds greener data centre cooling can cut emissions by up to 21%

Microsoft study finds greener data centre cooling can cut emissions by up to 21%

Published 10:50 on May 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:50 on May 2, 2025

Switching from traditional air cooling to liquid-based systems can slash carbon emissions by as much as 21% across a data centre’s lifecycle, a study by tech giant Microsoft has found.
