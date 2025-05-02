BRIEFING: UK a great hatching ground for removals if enough infrastructure, subsidies, feedstock access, says think tank

Published 13:11 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 13:11 on May 2, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, UK ETS, Voluntary

The UK holds great promise for scaling carbon removals provided the sector can access CO2 transport and storage infrastructure, adequate subsidies, and can overcome feedstock issues, wrote a think tank in a report this week, which gave several recommendations for how the government should support the fledgling industry.