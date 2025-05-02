First verified carbon removals issued for wastewater alkalinity enhancement

Published 10:30 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 10:30 on May 2, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Verified carbon removal credits from wastewater alkalinity enhancement (WAE) have been issued this week by a removals registry, marking the first delivery under the developer's multi-million dollar agreement with a removals buyer club.