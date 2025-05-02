Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:12 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 12:12 on May 2, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EU carbon allowances surged to a one-month high amid sustained mid-morning buying that took the market through key technical resistance levels, as natural gas prices continued to recover after dropping to a nine-month low earlier in the week.