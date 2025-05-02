Asia Pacific > NZ govt confirms enforcement date of farm-to-forestry conversion restrictions

NZ govt confirms enforcement date of farm-to-forestry conversion restrictions

Published 07:41 on May 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:41 on May 2, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand

The New Zealand government has confirmed its farm-to-forestry conversion ban will take effect as of December last year, as an agriculture lobby group has attempted to narrow exemptions to the restrictions.
The New Zealand government has confirmed its farm-to-forestry conversion ban will take effect as of December last year, as an agriculture lobby group has attempted to narrow exemptions to the restrictions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.