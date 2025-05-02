NZ govt confirms enforcement date of farm-to-forestry conversion restrictions

Published 07:41 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 07:41 on May 2, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand

The New Zealand government has confirmed its farm-to-forestry conversion ban will take effect as of December last year, as an agriculture lobby group has attempted to narrow exemptions to the restrictions.