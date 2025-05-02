BRIEFING: Washington weighs EITE provisions under cap-and-trade to shape legislative guidance

Published 03:43 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 03:43 on May 2, 2025 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Thursday released the first round of its draft report on no-cost allocations for Emissions Intensive, Trade Exposed Industries (EITEs), detailing initial considerations regarding best practices for avoiding leakage and methods to develop GHG benchmarks.