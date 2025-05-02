BRIEFING: Potential legal arguments against California carbon market ‘quite weak’, legal expert says

Published 02:32 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 02:32 on May 2, 2025 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US

A legal expert noted several avenues of action that the US Attorney General could take against California’s carbon market, but described them as “quite weak”, in a meeting with the state’s carbon market watchdog Thursday.