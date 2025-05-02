Asia Pacific > Australian climate policy sees growing support in business community, analysis

Australian climate policy sees growing support in business community, analysis

Published 02:19 on May 2, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:19 on May 2, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Analysis has shown key sectors of Australia’s economy are getting behind the government’s climate policies, specifically its Future Made in Australia (FMIA) initiative.
Analysis has shown key sectors of Australia’s economy are getting behind the government’s climate policies, specifically its Future Made in Australia (FMIA) initiative.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.