Industry involvement crucial for scaling CDR, report says

Published 01:23 on May 3, 2025 / Last updated at 01:35 on May 3, 2025 / Chris Ward / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Industrial companies have a significant opportunity to tap into multi-billion dollar carbon removal (CDR) market by embedding the practice into their operations, said a report released by a US-based think tank Wednesday.