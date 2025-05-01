BRIEFING: Trucking industry presses Oregon regulators to delay advanced truck rules until 2027

Published 23:32 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 23:32 on May 1, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US

Truck manufacturers and industry groups asked Oregon regulators on Wednesday to delay implementation of the proposed Advanced Clean Trucks rule until 2027, following similar decisions in two other states in the last month.