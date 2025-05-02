BRIEFING: Integrated Pacific Alliance carbon market could bring benefits

Published 00:31 on May 2, 2025 / Last updated at 00:31 on May 2, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon

Integrating carbon markets within the Pacific Alliance bloc of countries could support market growth by lowering barriers to entry and attracting finance, though a single market might be too idealistic, according to speakers at the Colombia Carbon Forum in Bogota last week.