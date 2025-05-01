Brazilian partners announce 50k-hectare ARR project

A Brazilian bank, a Sao Paulo-based developer, and a national agricultural cooperative on Wednesday announced an agreement targeting a 50,000-hectare afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) project in the Cerrado and Atlantic Forest regions.