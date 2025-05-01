Climate vulnerability threatens over $1 tln in global corporate value by 2050 -report

Published 21:17 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 21:25 on May 1, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA

Over $1 trillion in corporate value linked to the world’s largest stock markets is at risk by 2050 due to rising socio-economic impacts of climate change in vulnerable countries, according to a new analysis.