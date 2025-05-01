Ecuadorian stock exchange publishes new thematic bond issuance guide

Published 21:20 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 21:20 on May 1, 2025 / Juan Guerrero / Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

New guidelines for the issuance of green, blue, biodiversity, and other thematic bonds have been published by the Guayaquil Stock Exchange (Spanish: BVG), with technical assistance from the Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN) of the UN Development Programme (UNDP).