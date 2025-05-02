WCI Markets: Unresolved programme risks overshadow CCAs

May 2, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Bijeta Lamichhane

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) hovered within a narrow range over the week faced with unresolved risks to the state’s ETS from the threat of potential federal action, and awaiting legislative reauthorisation ahead of the upcoming second quarterly permit sale, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) extended higher in thin trade.