EMEA > EU carbon market beginning to show bullish signs as hedging demand returns –analyst

Published 16:28 on May 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:28 on May 1, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Europe’s carbon market is starting to emerge from a period of low hedging demand and increased allowance supply that could signal the start of an extended bull run, according to a veteran analyst, who says the first signs of supply tightness are about to emerge.
Europe's carbon market is starting to emerge from a period of low hedging demand and increased allowance supply that could signal the start of an extended bull run, according to a veteran analyst, who says the first signs of supply tightness are about to emerge.


