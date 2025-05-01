EU carbon market beginning to show bullish signs as hedging demand returns –analyst
Published 16:28 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 16:28 on May 1, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS
Europe’s carbon market is starting to emerge from a period of low hedging demand and increased allowance supply that could signal the start of an extended bull run, according to a veteran analyst, who says the first signs of supply tightness are about to emerge.
Europe’s carbon market is starting to emerge from a period of low hedging demand and increased allowance supply that could signal the start of an extended bull run, according to a veteran analyst, who says the first signs of supply tightness are about to emerge.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.