EU carbon market beginning to show bullish signs as hedging demand returns –analyst

Published 16:28 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 16:28 on May 1, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS

Europe’s carbon market is starting to emerge from a period of low hedging demand and increased allowance supply that could signal the start of an extended bull run, according to a veteran analyst, who says the first signs of supply tightness are about to emerge.