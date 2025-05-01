New physical EUA exchange-traded product to offer hedging, investment opportunities, says founder
Published 16:17 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 16:40 on May 1, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
A US-based exchange-traded product representing physical EU Allowances is set to debut on May 13 - the first new investment vehicle for carbon permits after a number of exchange-traded funds closed in the past year - offering not just an investment opportunity, but also hedging possibilities for compliance entities and exporters to Europe, according to its founder.
A US-based exchange-traded product representing physical EU Allowances is set to debut on May 13 - the first new investment vehicle for carbon permits after a number of exchange-traded funds closed in the past year - offering not just an investment opportunity, but also hedging possibilities for compliance entities and exporters to Europe, according to its founder.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.