New physical EUA exchange-traded product to offer hedging, investment opportunities, says founder

Published 16:17 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 16:40 on May 1, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

A US-based exchange-traded product representing physical EU Allowances is set to debut on May 13 - the first new investment vehicle for carbon permits after a number of exchange-traded funds closed in the past year - offering not just an investment opportunity, but also hedging possibilities for compliance entities and exporters to Europe, according to its founder.