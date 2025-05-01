Market patiently awaits programme changes as record Q4 net credits launch LCFS surplus bank to new highs

Published 17:34 on May 1, 2025 / Joan Pinto

The fourth quarter 2024 credit and deficit generation report of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) hit records across several metrics – total credits generated, the highest quarterly net credit gain, and the cumulative credit surplus bank - as the market awaits finalisation of changes to tighten the programme.