POLL: All eyes on linking talks as analysts maintain bearish near-term outlook for UKAs

Published 16:37 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 16:37 on May 1, 2025 / Roy Manuell and Mike Szabo / EMEA, UK ETS

Analysts generally maintained a bearish near-term outlook for UK Allowance prices due to ongoing oversupply and policy uncertainty, as focus now turns to a May summit between Britain and the EU at which linking the two markets is expected to be discussed.