POLL: All eyes on linking talks as analysts maintain bearish near-term outlook for UKAs
Published 16:37 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 16:37 on May 1, 2025 / Roy Manuell and Mike Szabo / EMEA, UK ETS
Analysts generally maintained a bearish near-term outlook for UK Allowance prices due to ongoing oversupply and policy uncertainty, as focus now turns to a May summit between Britain and the EU at which linking the two markets is expected to be discussed.
Analysts generally maintained a bearish near-term outlook for UK Allowance prices due to ongoing oversupply and policy uncertainty, as focus now turns to a May summit between Britain and the EU at which linking the two markets is expected to be discussed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.