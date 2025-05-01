Kenya’s updated Paris pledge aims to achieve 80% of its climate target via carbon markets, intl support

Published 13:15 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 13:15 on May 1, 2025 / Nikita Pandey

The Kenyan government has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2035, compared to a business-as-usual scenario, according to its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement.