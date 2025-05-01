Africa > Banks in Africa, Latin America lagging behind Asia in addressing nature loss, WWF says

Banks in Africa, Latin America lagging behind Asia in addressing nature loss, WWF says

Published 14:02 on May 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:02 on May 1, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity

Commercial banks in Africa and Latin America are trailing behind their Asian counterparts in action to address nature loss, WWF said on Wednesday.
Commercial banks in Africa and Latin America are trailing behind their Asian counterparts in action to address nature loss, WWF said on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.