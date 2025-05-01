EU developments could sway host country approaches to Article 6, says NGO

Recent indications that more EU countries may use Article 6 credits towards climate goals could incentivise host countries to approve a greater volume of transitioning Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) projects than they would otherwise have done, according to an NGO.