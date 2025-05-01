DAC price seen hitting $50/t mark by 2035, driven by clean fuel mandates

Published 11:50 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 11:50 on May 1, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Voluntary

The cost of capturing CO2 directly from the air or oceans is set to drop to less than $100 per tonne in 10 years – and may even go as low as $50, according to two Dutch startups involved in developing the technology.