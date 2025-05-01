TotalEnergies begins construction of lower-carbon LNG plant in Oman

Published 11:54 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 11:54 on May 1, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, International, Middle East, Shipping

France's TotalEnergies and Oman's OQ Exploration and Production have broke ground on a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Oman, which they claim will be among the lowest-emitting in the world thanks to an accompanying solar energy farm.