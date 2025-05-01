EMEA > Europe’s first CO2 carrier ship sails to completion, in step forward for regional transport network

Europe’s first CO2 carrier ship sails to completion, in step forward for regional transport network

Published 10:19 on May 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:19 on May 1, 2025  / /  EMEA

Construction of Europe's first CO2 carrier ship is now complete, marking a step forward in the creation of a carbon capture, transport, and storage network, the project developers announced on Thursday.
Construction of Europe's first CO2 carrier ship is now complete, marking a step forward in the creation of a carbon capture, transport, and storage network, the project developers announced on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.