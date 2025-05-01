Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:35 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 12:35 on May 1, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EUA prices rose for a second day in very light trading as many continental participants were absent for a public holiday, with buyers much more in evidence, while natural gas prices slipped back towards a long-term low amid slack demand.