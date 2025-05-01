INTERVIEW: Biomass-based CDR will decarbonise US economy more effectively than corn, soy-based biofuel production

Published 11:01 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 03:36 on May 1, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Nature-based, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary

The US must pursue biomass-based CO2 removal (CDR) to effectively decarbonise and meet 2050 climate targets, instead of using it as an energy source or producing crop-based biofuels, according to research published by a think tank on Thursday.