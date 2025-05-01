French bank, REDD+ marketing firm unveil $50 mln initiative for standard’s first projects
Published 00:42 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 00:42 on May 1, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary
A Paris-headquartered bank and a US-based REDD+ marketing firm announced Wednesday a $50 million initiative for Indigenous- and traditional community-led Amazonian forest conservation projects – the first under a nascent standard.
A Paris-headquartered bank and a US-based REDD+ marketing firm announced Wednesday a $50 million initiative for Indigenous- and traditional community-led Amazonian forest conservation projects – the first under a nascent standard.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.