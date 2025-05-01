French bank, REDD+ marketing firm unveil $50 mln initiative for standard’s first projects

Published 00:42 on May 1, 2025 / Last updated at 00:42 on May 1, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary

A Paris-headquartered bank and a US-based REDD+ marketing firm announced Wednesday a $50 million initiative for Indigenous- and traditional community-led Amazonian forest conservation projects – the first under a nascent standard.