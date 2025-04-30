Americas > Protected areas and indigenous territories offset all Amazon forest emissions -report

Protected areas and indigenous territories offset all Amazon forest emissions -report

Published 23:44 on April 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:44 on April 30, 2025  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Protected areas and indigenous territories contain 60% of the Amazon’s total aboveground biomass and have remained carbon sinks over the past 10 years, according to a new report by the Monitoring of the Andes Amazon Programme (MAAP).
Protected areas and indigenous territories contain 60% of the Amazon’s total aboveground biomass and have remained carbon sinks over the past 10 years, according to a new report by the Monitoring of the Andes Amazon Programme (MAAP).


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.