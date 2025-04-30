Salesforce amps up ambition with new science-based targets, urges more companies to join ‘lonely’ carbon market
Published 16:36 on April 30, 2025 / Last updated at 16:36 on April 30, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A Salesforce executive has urged more companies to set net zero targets and engage with carbon markets during a panel session at a conference in London on Wednesday, where he also announced the company’s new science-based emissions reduction goals.
