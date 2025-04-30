Americas > Global ocean summit draws $9 bln in marine protection pledges

Global ocean summit draws $9 bln in marine protection pledges

Published 15:27 on April 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:27 on April 30, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, South Korea

More than 60 countries and organisations announced new commitments to sustainable ocean action at the Our Ocean Conference (OOC) in South Korea this week, pledging a total of $9.1 billion.
