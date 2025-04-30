EMEA > Germany faces limited marine carbon removal options for net zero target -report

Germany faces limited marine carbon removal options for net zero target -report

Published 13:22 on April 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 13:22 on April 30, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Only three out of 10 ocean-based carbon removal (CDR) methods could each offset 10 million tonnes of CO2 annually within German waters, a new study has found.
Only three out of 10 ocean-based carbon removal (CDR) methods could each offset 10 million tonnes of CO2 annually within German waters, a new study has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.