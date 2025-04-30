Direct payments key to success of EU ETS2, says green watchdog
Published 15:33 on April 30, 2025 / Last updated at 15:33 on April 30, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
Putting some of the proceeds from the EU's incoming Emissions Trading System for road and heating fuels (ETS2) towards direct payments to citizens may be essential to making the scheme fair and politically viable, according to a group of environmental NGOs.
