Americas > CCUS capacity breaches 50 Mt capacity, on track to hit 430 Mt by 2030, says IEA

Published 10:59 on April 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:59 on April 30, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

As of Q1 2025, global carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) capacity in operation exceeded 50 million tonnes, showing a modest increase from the previous year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday.
