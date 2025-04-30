Industry groups, corporates call on UK and EU to start market linking talks as soon as possible

Published 09:38 on April 30, 2025 / Last updated at 09:38 on April 30, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

More than 50 companies and associations have called on the UK and EU to start talks on linking their respective carbon markets “as soon as practicable”, ahead of a crunch summit meeting between the two governments in May where the topic is set to be discussed.