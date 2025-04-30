Industry groups, corporates call on UK and EU to start market linking talks as soon as possible
Published 09:38 on April 30, 2025 / Last updated at 09:38 on April 30, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
More than 50 companies and associations have called on the UK and EU to start talks on linking their respective carbon markets “as soon as practicable”, ahead of a crunch summit meeting between the two governments in May where the topic is set to be discussed.
More than 50 companies and associations have called on the UK and EU to start talks on linking their respective carbon markets “as soon as practicable”, ahead of a crunch summit meeting between the two governments in May where the topic is set to be discussed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.