Carbon credits “like giving more drugs to an addict”, says EBRD official

Published 10:04 on April 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:04 on April 30, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Compensating for carbon emissions through expensive CO2 removals projects like BECCS in rich countries “gives a wrong signal to the market” from the perspective of developing nations that struggle to attract finance for agricultural development, said a senior official at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
