Carbon credits “like giving more drugs to an addict”, says EBRD official
Published 10:04 on April 30, 2025 / Last updated at 10:04 on April 30, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Compensating for carbon emissions through expensive CO2 removals projects like BECCS in rich countries “gives a wrong signal to the market” from the perspective of developing nations that struggle to attract finance for agricultural development, said a senior official at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
Compensating for carbon emissions through expensive CO2 removals projects like BECCS in rich countries “gives a wrong signal to the market” from the perspective of developing nations that struggle to attract finance for agricultural development, said a senior official at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.