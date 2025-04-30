FEATURE: As Australia’s Labor appears poised for victory at the polls, experts look to what comes next
Published 08:19 on April 30, 2025 / Last updated at 08:19 on April 30, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
The Labor government is cautiously tipped to return to office at this weekend’s federal election, however experts and observers have noted stark climate and energy choices will need to be made very soon no matter who forms the next government.
The Labor government is cautiously tipped to return to office at this weekend’s federal election, however experts and observers have noted stark climate and energy choices will need to be made very soon no matter who forms the next government.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.