Korean power company to introduce clean brick production, develop Article 6 credits in Nepal
Published 05:37 on April 30, 2025 / Last updated at 05:37 on April 30, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South Korea
A subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) has participated in a carbon reduction project to drive down emissions from Nepal's brick manufacturing sector and secure Paris-aligned carbon credits, it announced Wednesday.
