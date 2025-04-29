Americas > California lawmakers advance bill to establish CO2 pipeline safety rules, lift moratorium

California lawmakers advance bill to establish CO2 pipeline safety rules, lift moratorium

Published 22:35 on April 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:35 on April 29, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A California assembly committee on Monday approved a bill that aims to establish CO2 pipeline safety regulations and subsequently rescind the existing pipeline moratorium in the state.
A California assembly committee on Monday approved a bill that aims to establish CO2 pipeline safety regulations and subsequently rescind the existing pipeline moratorium in the state.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.