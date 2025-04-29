INTERVIEW: Ecuadorian president’s VCM law veto was a “pause”, not a no
Published 21:44 on April 29, 2025 / Last updated at 21:44 on April 29, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
President Daniel Noboa only pressed pause on voluntary carbon market (VCM) legislation when he vetoed it last year, according to an Ecuadorian consultant and former official speaking to Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of the Colombia Carbon Forum last week in Bogota.
