Americas > US House proposal seeks to establish federal registration fees for electric, hybrid vehicles

US House proposal seeks to establish federal registration fees for electric, hybrid vehicles

Published 20:00 on April 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:00 on April 29, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A US federal transportation budget proposal introduced Tuesday aims to establish new federal registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as rescind funding for several environmental programmes created under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
A US federal transportation budget proposal introduced Tuesday aims to establish new federal registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as rescind funding for several environmental programmes created under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.