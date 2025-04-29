Americas > Calgary CDR developer locks in MRV partner

Calgary CDR developer locks in MRV partner

Published 18:50 on April 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:50 on April 29, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Calgary-based carbon removal (CDR) project developer is tapping a Toronto-based digital monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) firm for its Saskatchewan bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) project.
