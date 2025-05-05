FEATURE: EU juggles energy security and high prices as it tries to source cleaner gas

Published 00:01 on May 5, 2025 / Last updated at 12:26 on May 2, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, US

The EU faces a moment of reckoning as it seeks to source less emissions intensive fossil fuels, cut dependence on Russian gas, lower energy prices, and secure an LNG trade deal with the US.